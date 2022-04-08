© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Collider!FEST

New England Public Media
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
220406-Collider-Fest.jpg

BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity, Florence
Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9

Music is more global than ever, and continuously changing. New technologies, new ideas, and new migrations are continuous catalysts, and collider!FEST has its finger on the pulse of what’s next. The programming celebrates global music culture’s rising stars and offers a space for curious and adventurous listeners (and dancers). The event includes an international roster of groundbreaking artists as well as DJ afterparties, workshops, a food pop-up by acclaimed Oaxacan chef Neftalí Durán, local beer & cider by BLDG8 and Artifact Cider Project, and a Saturday afternoon record fair.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO