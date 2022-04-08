BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9

Music is more global than ever, and continuously changing. New technologies, new ideas, and new migrations are continuous catalysts, and collider!FEST has its finger on the pulse of what’s next. The programming celebrates global music culture’s rising stars and offers a space for curious and adventurous listeners (and dancers). The event includes an international roster of groundbreaking artists as well as DJ afterparties, workshops, a food pop-up by acclaimed Oaxacan chef Neftalí Durán, local beer & cider by BLDG8 and Artifact Cider Project, and a Saturday afternoon record fair.

Learn more »