Smarter health: How AI is transforming health care

American health care is complex. Expensive. Hard to access.

Could artificial intelligence change that?

In the first episode in our series Smarter health, we explore the potential of AI in health care — from predicting patient risk, to diagnostics, to just helping physicians make better decisions.

Today, On Point: We consider whether AI’s potential can be realized in our financially-motivated health care system.

Dr. Ziad Obermeyer, associate professor of health policy and management at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health. Emergency medicine physician. (@oziadias)

Richard Sharp, director of the biomedical ethics research program at the Mayo Clinic. (@MayoClinic)

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Welcome to an On Point special series: Smarter health: Artificial intelligence and the future of American health care.

CHAKRABARTI: Episode one, the digital caduceus. In the not so distant future, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies could transform the health care you receive, whether you’re aware of it or not. Here are just a couple of examples. Dr. Vindell Washington is chief clinical officer at Verily Life Sciences, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Washington oversees the development of Onduo.

It’s a virtual care model for chronic illness. Technology that weaves together multiple streams of complex, daily medical data in order to guide and personalize health care decisions across entire patient populations.

VINDELL WASHINGTON [Tape]: You might have a blood pressure cuff reading, you may have a blood sugar reading, you may have some logging that you’ve done. So there’s mood logging that you can do with sort of a voice diary, etc., and they would all be sort of analyzed.

And the kind of research and work we do is much more around predicting undesired outcomes and making the right interventions with the right individuals to drive them to their best state of health.

CHAKRABARTI: And what about the diagnostic potential of artificial intelligence? Finale Doshi-Velez, assistant professor of computer science at Harvard University, says, Imagine being able to take out your smartphone and with bio-monitoring and imaging, be able to get an accurate diagnosis wherever you are.

FINALE DOSHI-VELEZ [Tape]: Identification of common pathogens is an application that is really moving forward, especially in resource limited areas.

CHAKRABARTI: Doshi-Velez says that’s a potential game changer in places where the nearest hospital may be hours away.

Americans spend more on health care than any other nation in the world. In 2021, health care costs in this country topped $4.3 trillion, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Five years from now, that number will balloon to $6 trillion. That’s more than the entire economies of Germany, Great Britain or Canada.

We’re spending 20% of the nation’s GDP on health care. But we’re not getting healthier in return. Average life expectancy in the United States has dropped down to 77 years, five years shorter than in comparable countries. Dr. Kedar Mate, CEO of the non-profit Institute for Health Care Improvement, says U.S. health care is a system in dire need of reform.

KEDAR MATE: I think of sort of three primary ways in which people, the public, think of health care quality today: Is my care accessible? Is it convenient for me to get to? Do I receive what I need? Is my care affordable? Am I going to get hit with a giant medical bill at the end of this care process? And is it effective? And on all of those three, you know, there’s potential for it to improve the quality of care. And there’s also the risk.

CHAKRABARTI: But regardless of those risks, the global AI health market is expected to soar. One industry analysis says the market could top $60 billion, a tenfold increase in the next five years. AI’s advancing, and what might happen if it advances closer to health care’s holy grail? Harnessing the predictive power of artificial intelligence. That horizon is still far off, but the early work is tantalizing.

Dr. Isaac Kohane is director of the informatics program at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. He gave us an example. There’s research showing that AI can detect evidence of abuse.

DR. ISAAC KOHANE [Tape]: It’s crazy. In 2009, for example, we had already published that we could detect domestic abuse just from the discharge diagnosis of patients. With not only high accuracy, but on average, two years before the health care system was aware of it.

CHAKRABARTI: Could AI and machine learning go further still and predict an illness before it happens? Jonathan Berent is founder of Nextsense, a Silicon Valley company developing a specialized earbud to detect anomalous brain activity, including the activity associated with epilepsy.

JONATHAN BERENT [Tape]: You know, the ML and AI is really about seizure prediction. So as we measure the sleep data at night, we can start to give that forecast of, you know, what is my day going to look like? Is this a high risk day ? Should I be driving or not? Should I be taking extra medicine?

CHAKRABARTI: At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dr. Sumeet Chugh says multiple teams are well on their way to designing AI systems to answer a key question about heart attacks, one of the biggest killers in the United States.

DR. SUMEET CHUGH [Tape]: Can we find better ways of predicting patients who are at higher risk of cardiac arrest?

CHAKRABARTI: And in oncology, Stacy Hurt, patient advocate and cancer survivor herself, says AI’s prodigious capacity for pattern recognition could provide patients a lifeline before they know they need one.

STACY HURT [Tape]: I think it’s really promising. You know, they’re using AI technology to detect disease patterns that could be predictive of colon cancer.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s the hope anyway. Some would call it hype. We spent four months reporting on what the true impact might be between the hope and the hype of AI and machine learning’s rapid expansion into health care.

We spoke on the record with approximately 30 experts across the country, including physicians, computer scientists, patient advocates, bioethicists and federal regulators. So for the next four Fridays in this special series, we’re going to talk about what smarter health really means.

Our episodes will explore AI’s true potential in health care, its ethical implications, the race to create an entirely new body of regulation, and how it might change what it means to be a doctor and a patient in America.

So today we’re going to focus on that potential of AI and machine learning in medicine. Dr. Ziad Obermeyer is an emergency medicine physician and distinguished associate professor of health policy and management at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health. And he joins us. Doctor Obermeyer, welcome to On Point.

DR. ZIAD OBERMEYER: Thank you so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: I first want to know what it is about the practice of medicine or even your personal experience as an emergency physician that made you think that there’s a place for AI and machine learning in health care.

OBERMEYER: I think my interest in this field came exactly from that practice, because when you’re working in the E.R., there are just so many decisions and the stakes are so high, and those decisions are incredibly difficult. If a patient comes in with a little bit of nausea or trouble breathing, that’s most likely to be something innocent. But it could also be a heart attack. So, you know, what do I do? Do I test them? Well, I often did. And the test came back negative, meaning that I exposed that patient to risks and costs of testing without giving them any benefit.

But should I have just sent them home instead with, like, a prescription? You know, a missed heart attack is a huge problem. It’s not just the most common cause of death in the U.S., but also the most common reason for malpractice in the emergency setting. And so medicine is full of these kinds of terrible choices. And I think AI has huge potential to help because we don’t always make the right choices in those high stakes settings.

CHAKRABARTI: So choices, some mistakes, missed opportunities. I mean, even in your own life, your own personal health care, there was like a misdiagnosis. Can you tell us that story?

OBERMEYER: Oh, sure. Well, I had just come to Berkeley, and it was a couple of days before the first class I was teaching. So I was feeling a little bit off. But I, you know, just chalked it up to butterflies in my stomach. It turned out that it was not butterflies in my stomach. It was appendicitis. And I missed that appendicitis for about four days until it actually ruptured. And when you train in emergency medicine, there’s a couple of things that you’re really never supposed to miss.

One of them is appendicitis. And yet I had missed it in myself for four days before I was able to go to the emergency department and get it diagnosed. So even when you have all the information in the world and, you know, reasonably good training, it’s still hard to make these kinds of diagnostic judgments and decisions.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So, you know, over the four months of reporting this series, we learned that while there’s a lot of AI currently in development right now, and the amount of money going into the research is growing, we’re still very far away from the idealized horizon that some people believe is possible with AI. But before we have to take our first break, Dr. Obermeyer, could you just give us, you know, in a nutshell, why you think it’s so important for patients to understand, people to understand, potentially what AI could do to American health care.

OBERMEYER: I think the potential for AI and health care is huge. I think it can improve a lot of decisions, but I think there are also a lot of risks. And I think I’ve studied some of those, the risks are including but not limited to racial biases, and other kinds of problems that can be scaled up by algorithms. So it’s an incredibly difficult area with tradeoffs. And I think we all need to understand them, and be informed so we can make those tradeoffs together.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, this is our first episode of our special series, Smarter health, and we’re talking about the potential, and why so many people see so much potential of AI in health care. So we’ll talk through more some more examples when we come back. And we’ll further discuss those trade-offs that Dr. Obermeyer just talked about.

