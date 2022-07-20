Michelle N. Gibson with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra / NOJO 7

Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett

Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30

Michelle N. Gibson is a cultural ambassador of the diasporic dance traditions of the Black community in New Orleans. A Second Line Grand Marshall, Gibson’s choreographic work embraces the spaces between the secular and sacred, touching on Contemporary Modern, Afro Funk, Jazz, Afro-Modern and her own New Orleans Original BuckShop Second Line Aesthetic. Gibson will be performing Takin’ it to the Roots in a roving performance across the Jacob’s Pillow campus.

