Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

With our rich Latino culture right here in western New England, you’ll find relevant programming on NEPM that explores Hispanic heritage all year round. And during the nation’s official Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) there’s even more!

LISTEN

El Puerto Rico Podcast coming soon

El Puerto Rico, which debuted in 2018, is the brainchild of Tianhui Ng (Music Director of the Mount Holyoke Symphony Orchestra and the Pioneer Valley Symphony) and Don Sanders (Executive Director of MIFA). It commissions new classical chamber music works inspired by Puerto Rico. In September, NEPM is launching a new podcast that will deliver El Puerto Rico performances and interviews with the composers.

Latino USA

Sundays at 7 p.m. on NEPM 88.5 FM

Latino USA, the radio journal of news and culture, is the only nationally distributed English-language radio program produced from a Latino perspective. Host Maria Hinojosa combines high-quality news, cultural and public affairs journalism with compelling sound to bring a rich understanding to a wide spectrum of listeners.

Tertulia

Sundays at 8 p.m. on NEPR 88.5 FM

On Tertulia a music lover will find Latin Jazz, Boleros, Salsa, Merengue, Nueva Trova, Tango and Folk music from Puerto Rico, Central America, Colombia, the Andean Region and Spain. News pieces in English and Spanish, discussion of topics of importance to the Latino community, and the weekly calendar of events are also heard on Tertulia. Hosted by Raquel Obregon.

Fiesta

Sundays at 10 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

Fiesta is devoted to Latino concert music, and brings artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain and Portugal to your listeners. The acclaimed composer, musician, performer, and professor Elbio Barilari is the host and creative force behind this series. He invites listeners to enjoy and learn about the lively and compelling sounds of Latin American classical music — “the hottest Latin-American music from the 16th to the 21st centuries.”

WATCH

America Reframed: Five Years North

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. on NEPM WORLD

The story of America's immigration system through the eyes of Luis and Judy. Luis is an undocumented Guatemalan boy who arrives alone in New York City with little support and many responsibilities. Judy is a veteran ICE agent with Cuban American and Puerto Rican roots, who must weigh the human cost of her work against the future her family would face without her paycheck.

American Masters

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Discover how Rita Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today. Stream with Passport.

La Frontera with Pati Jinich

Thursday, Sept 22 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside acclaimed chef Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine.

America ReFramed: We Like It Like That

Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on NEPM WORLD

Created by largely Puerto Rican, Cuban and African American youths living alongside each other in the 1960s, Boogaloo served as an authentic and vibrant cultural expression. The film explores a pivotal moment in '60s music history when blues, funk and traditional Caribbean rhythms were fused to define a new generation of urban Latinos. Stream here

America ReFramed: The Unafraid

Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. on NEPM WORLD

Banned from attending Georgia’s top five public universities and from paying in-state tuition at other public colleges in the state, DACA students like Alejandro, Silvia, and Aldo unite through their activist work with an immigrants’ rights group. A humanizing portrait of the undocumented, we learn of their struggles as working families support their children in pursuit of their dreams.

NEW! 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Celebrate the recipients of the 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

Great Performances: Roots of Latin Jazz

Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Enjoy the rhythms of Latin music with the Raices Jazz Orchestra and performances by GRAMMY-winning artists including Richard Bona and Anaadi. Hosted by Sheila E. Stream with NEPM Passport.

NEW! Rosie’s Rules

Weekdays at 10 a. m. and 1:30 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 3

Preschoolers can follow the adventures of Rosie Fuentes, an inquisitive and hilarious 5-year-old girl just starting to learn about the world beyond her family walls. Rosie and her blended, multicultural family live in suburban Texas. Her Papá is from Mexico City, and her entrepreneurial Mom is from rural Wisconsin. Rosie has a little brother, Iggy, and an older sister, Crystal, who is Mom’s child from her first marriage. Gatita is Rosie’s feline sidekick. Featuring an engaging social studies curriculum, a dynamic cast of characters, catchy music, and hilarious stories, the new series aims to show kids ages 3-6 how they, as individuals, fit into their own community, as well as broader society.

NEW! POV: The Last Out

Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m.

Three Cuban baseball players leave their families and risk exile to chase their dreams of playing in the United States. At the shadowy nexus of the migrant trail and pro sports, The Last Out chronicles their harrowing journey, from immigration obstacles to the broken promises of dubious agents. Against all odds, these young athletes try to hold onto their hope while fighting for a better life for their families.

STREAM

NEPM Connecting Point

All year long, you can turn to NEPM’s Connecting Point for the best coverage of the arts scene within our local Latino community.

POV: Fruits of Labor

Ashley, a Mexican-American teenager living in an agricultural town in the central coast of California, dreams of graduating high school and going to college. But when ICE raids threaten her family, Ashley is forced to become the breadwinner, working days in the strawberry fields and nights at a food processing company. Stream with NEPM Passport.

POV: La Casa de Mama Icha

Decades ago, Mama Icha moved to the United States to help her daughter with the care of her grandchildren. However, she never lost sight of her hometown of Mompox, spending years sending money to build her dream house there. Now, at the end of her life, Mama Icha boards a plane and flies back to Colombia where she finds joy and heartbreak in her return to the place her heart never left. Stream with NEPM Passport.

The Latino Experience

In a three-hour presentation of nonfiction and fiction short films, The Latino Experience explores a broad collection of experiences, perspectives, and points of view to highlight the diversity of the Latino/a/x community and to illuminate the vibrancy of the United States and Puerto Rico. Stream with NEPM Passport.

Latino Americans

This was was the first major documentary series for television to chronicle the rich and varied history and experiences of Latinos, who have helped shape North America over the last 500-plus years and have become, with more than 50 million people, the largest minority group in the U.S. Stream the series here.

PBS LEARNING MEDIA

From NEPM's Presencia: Diversity in Latino Culture

Hispanic Heritage Month

Flamenco Dance Studio Field Trip

Sesame Street's Latino Festival Song

