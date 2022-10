Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane won the three-way Democratic primary, but with less than 50% of the vote. That led one of his challengers, Yvonne Gittelson, to launch a write-in campaign.

Democrat: Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane ( website , campaign finance )

Republican: no candidate

Write-in: Yvonne Gittelson, corrections specialist with state education department ( website , campaign finance )