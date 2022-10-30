Celebrate Native American Heritage

November is Native American Heritage Month — a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to honor the important contributions of Native people. It’s also a time to acknowledge the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges. NEPM is committed to inclusion and representation in media. For Native American Heritage Month, we offer a diverse collection of programs on TV, radio and online. Enjoy!

Connecting Point

‘We’re Still Here’ Explores History of Local Native Communities

If you’ve been to the Native Hall at the Springfield Science Museum recently, you may have noticed some changes. They come from Aprell May, a Springfield resident, who is bridging the past and the present through her exhibit entitled “We’re Still Here.” May’s exhibit honors and recognizes the ongoing history and culture of the Native communities in our region.

Lawn signs acknowledge land grab of Mohican homelands in Williamstown

Williamstown, Massachusetts, sits on part of the homelands of the Mohican people — that's what town residents and Williams College students want to remind the public. They're using signs, banners, and a pamphlet on local history to get the message out. Fifty lawn signs hug Fields Park, a green roundabout where Routes 7 and 2 intersect. They're part of a project called "50 Mohican Reminders: Going Beyond Land Acknowledgments."

'False stereotyping': Petition calls for removal of Rte. 2 statue depicting Indigenous man

A push is under way to get a giant statue depicting a Native American man in western Massachusetts taken down. The statue rises above the roof of a souvenir store called Native and Himalayan Views in Charlemont along Route 2. It was previously called the Big Indian Gift Shop.

Barre museum to return more than 100 items to Sioux; some came from Wounded Knee massacre.

The Barre, Massachusetts, Museum Association announced Monday it plans to return approximately 110 items to the Oglala Sioux tribe in South Dakota. The museum has had the collection for more than a century. The objects include pipes, weapons and children's moccasins. They were donated to the tiny museum in the late 1800s, by Frank Root, a traveling showman. Some were taken from the bodies of people massacred at Wounded Knee, South Dakota by the U.S. Cavalry on December 29, 1890.

American Masters

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

Watch Tuesday, November 22 at 9 p.m.

Experience the story of the Oscar-winning Indigenous artist from her rise to prominence in New York’s Greenwich Village folk music scene through her six-decade groundbreaking career as a singer-songwriter, social activist, educator and artist.

Independent Lens: Attla

Monday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m.

The gripping story of George Attla, a charismatic Alaska Native dogsled racer who, with one good leg and fierce determination, became a legendary sports hero in Northern communities around the world.

Independent Lens

Home from School: The Children of Carlisle

"Kill the Indian in him, and save the man.” This was the guiding principle that removed thousands of Native American children and placed them in Indian boarding schools. Among the many who died at Carlisle Indian Industrial School were three Northern Arapaho boys. Now, more than a century later, tribal members journey from Wyoming to Pennsylvania to help them finally come home.

Native America

Native America explores the world created by America’s First Peoples. The four-part series reaches back 15,000 years to reveal massive cities aligned to the stars, unique systems of science and spirituality, and 100 million people connected by social networks spanning two continents.

POV

Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust

Three communities intersect, sharing histories of forced removal – Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Manzanar WWII concentration camp, Native Americans who were forced from these lands, and ranchers turned environmentalists, who were bought out by the LA Department of Water and Power. How do they come together in the present moment to defend their land and water from Los Angeles?

Battle Over Bear Ears

Bears Ears, a remote section of land in Utah, lined with red cliffs and filled with juniper and sage, is at the center of a fight over who has a say in how Western landscapes are protected and managed. At its heart, it’s a battle for homeland and sovereignty

America Reframed: On a Knife Edge

On a Knife Edge is the coming-of-age story of George Dull Knife, a Lakota teen growing up on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation. The film traces George’s path to activism, inspired by his family’s history of fighting for justice for Native Americans. His focus: shutting down liquor stores in Whiteclay, a tiny town nearby that exists only to sell beer to the reservation’s vulnerable population.

Sand Creek Massacre

What would lead approximately 675 volunteer soldiers to attack a peaceful settlement of Cheyenne and Arapaho Indians in southeastern Colorado Territory? On November 29, 1864, Colonel John Chivington led a group to do just that, resulting in the deaths of over one hundred men, women and children. This documentary revisits the horrific events and uncovers the history 150 years later.

Without a Whisper

Uncover the hidden history of the influence Indigenous women had on the beginnings of the women’s rights movement in the United States. Before the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls in 1848, European colonial women lacked even the most basic rights, while Haudenosaunee women had a potent political and spiritual voice and authority in all aspects of their lives. The contact that the early suffragists had with Haudenosaunee women had a vital impact on their struggle for equality.

POV: Standing Above the Clouds

Standing Above the Clouds follows Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists as they stand to protect their sacred mountain Mauna Kea from the building of the world’s largest telescope.

American Masters

N. Scott Momaday: Words from a Bear

Delve into the enigmatic life and mind of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and poet N. Scott Momaday, best known for “House Made of Dawn” and a formative voice of the Native American Renaissance in art and literature.

The People’s Protectors

Native American veterans reflect on their experiences in the military during the Vietnam War. Even as they struggled with their relationship to the United States government from past oppression; the Dakota, Lakota, and Ojibwe warriors still felt compelled to honor their duty to their people as Akichita | Ogichidaag| Warriors, as protectors of the people.

Molly of Denali Season 3 Premieres Monday, Nov. 7

Weekdays at 7 a.m. on NEPM TV

Molly of Denali is a PBS Kids action-adventure comedy that follows the adventures of feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl. It is the first nationally distributed children’s series in the U.S. to feature an Alaska Native lead character.

PBS Learning Media

Find videos, lessons, and interactive activities for Native American Month from PBS Learning Media. Students grades 3–12 can learn about Native American art, history, and culture presented by historians, artists, students, and scientists.