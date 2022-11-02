North Korea ratchets up tensions with missile launches

On Wednesday, North Korea fired at least 23 missiles that fell into international waters, the most missiles it has launched in a single day. One came within about 100 miles of a South Korean island, triggering air raid sirens there.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh discusses the rising tensions in the region. Walsh is a senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.