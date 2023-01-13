© 2023 New England Public Media

New Haven is one of 52 places around the world that travelers should visit, New York Times says

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eric Aasen
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Pepe’s Pizza Lunch Rush
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
A worker at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana places a pizza into a coal oven during a weekday lunchtime rush. The restaurant was founded in 1925 by Italian immigrant Frank Pepe in New Haven, and has since opened locations across the Northeast.

What does New Haven have in common with Fukuoka, Japan, and Guadalajara, Mexico?

They’re among the 52 places that The New York Times thinks you should visit this year.

The Times recently released its list and gives New Haven a shout-out as “a home to tinkerers and rebels, and a treasure trove of contemporary art and architecture.”

The Times describes New Haven as a “historic, mostly walkable and bikeable seaside town with distinctive neighborhoods, an encyclopedic collection of great American architecture, a thriving cultural life and one of the best food scenes in the country for a city of its size.”

The Times encourages readers to check out Hotel Marcel, the NXTHVN arts center, and then have a meal at Villa Lulu.

New Haven is feeling the love — and enjoying it.

“It’s wonderful to see New Haven recognized as a premier world destination to visit and experience the arts, culture, food, distinctive neighborhoods, and so much more,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “Anyone who walks, bikes, or buses through the streets or along the shoreline of New Haven will quickly notice the ‘treasure trove’ of all there is to do and see and why we’re on the map with so many other extraordinary travel destinations from around the globe.”

Which cities are as cool as New Haven?

Here's a sampling of some of the cities on this year's list:

Morioka, Japan
Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park
Auckland, New Zealand
Accra, Ghana
Tromso, Norway
Kerala, India
The Alaska Railroad
Flores, Indonesia

NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Eric Aasen
Eric Aasen is executive editor at Connecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS service. He leads the local newsroom, including editors, reporters, producers and newscasters, and oversees all local news, including radio, digital and television platforms. Eric joined Connecticut Public in 2022 from KERA, the NPR/PBS member station in Dallas-Fort Worth.
