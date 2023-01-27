‘Building Blocks’ of LEGO’s Connecticut legacy will remain in Enfield, mayor says

The mayor of Enfield, Conn. says LEGO has provided the building blocks of the community for fifty years and he is saddened at the company’s plans to depart. The toy firm recently announced its headquarters for the Americas will leave town and move to Boston, Mass. by the end of 2026.

Mayor Bob Cressotti compared the company to other businesses that have come and gone over the decades, leaving their mark on the community's industrial heritage.

“LEGOs will always be part of Enfield, just like the Bigelow Carpet factory will always be part of Enfield, Hallmark Cards will still be part of Enfield,” Cressotti said. “So there is still a legacy to be left behind.”

He said the company and its more than 700 Connecticut employees have been great partners to the town's school system. But the writing was on the wall for these changes, according to the mayor, after LEGO announced last year that it was building a large factory in Virginia.

Though the move will be a loss for the town, Cressoti says he is concerned for the LEGO employees and hopes the company follows through with financial support for those affected.

“We want to make sure that the people who are employed with LEGO receive that relocation assistance, and if they choose not to relocate, to make sure that there is financial support and job placement assistance for them to transition for new opportunities outside of this company,” he told CT Public on Thursday.

Shortly after LEGO announced its plans to move, Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will offer its resources to help LEGO workers find other job opportunities in the state.

Cressotti also hopes that investments in Enfield’s train station and the redevelopment of Thompsonville will improve the city's economic fortunes. At the same time, he said several companies are expanding or moving into town. There is a plan for a re-use of the former MassMutual site, which was left empty when that company left several years ago.

Cressotti said the town will also work with the owners of the building where the LEGO offices are currently located, to help find new tenants.

“We will always have those building blocks available.”