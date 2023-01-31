Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission

This story will be updated.

Maine's Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday gave its approval to a major transmission line and wind power development in Aroostook County.

Longroad Energy's King Pine wind power project would require the construction of the new transmission line by LS Power, connecting Aroostook County to the southern Maine grid.

The projects picked up key support in December, when Massachusetts agreed to contract for up to 40% of the power, and 40% of the transmission line payments.

In deliberations Tuesday, PUC chair Phil Bartlett said Maine ratepayers will pick up the rest of the tab, approximately $1 billion dollars, or $1 per month for the average residential electrical bill. But he says the costs are in line with the goals of the renewable energy legislation that opened the door for the project.

"While the cost of these projects is significant, they are in the range that policy makers should reasonably have expected in passing the legislation," Barlett says.

The decision quickly drew praise from the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Senate President Troy Jackson, who said the projects will unleash the economic potential of Aroostook County.

