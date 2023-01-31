© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published January 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
MarsHill3.jpg
Kevin Miller
/
Maine Public
Seven of the 28 turbines that make up the Mars Hill Wind facility are viewed across a field from a road near the Maine-Canada border.

This story will be updated.

Maine's Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday gave its approval to a major transmission line and wind power development in Aroostook County.

Longroad Energy's King Pine wind power project would require the construction of the new transmission line by LS Power, connecting Aroostook County to the southern Maine grid.

The projects picked up key support in December, when Massachusetts agreed to contract for up to 40% of the power, and 40% of the transmission line payments.

In deliberations Tuesday, PUC chair Phil Bartlett said Maine ratepayers will pick up the rest of the tab, approximately $1 billion dollars, or $1 per month for the average residential electrical bill. But he says the costs are in line with the goals of the renewable energy legislation that opened the door for the project.

"While the cost of these projects is significant, they are in the range that policy makers should reasonably have expected in passing the legislation," Barlett says.

The decision quickly drew praise from the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Senate President Troy Jackson, who said the projects will unleash the economic potential of Aroostook County.

Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter