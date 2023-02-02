Experts recommend removing fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer, under some circumstances
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with New York Times reporter Roni Rabin about a new recommendation for most people at risk of ovarian cancer.
One research and advocacy organization says people at risk should consider removing their fallopian tubes after they finish having kids and having another gynecological procedure.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.