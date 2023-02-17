Snow is scarce. But people are flocking to CT's ski slopes

While you’d think the warmer winter is doing damage to ski resorts, business is good at Mount Southington in Connecticut.

“We’re seeing all-time highs of participation numbers,” said Jay Dougherty, Mount Southington's general manager.

Dougherty said a desire to get out of the house and find winter activities has increased tremendously since the beginning of the pandemic.

Within the last few years, Mount Southington’s numbers have almost doubled in terms of skier visits. This season, they were able to be completely open the earliest they’ve ever been: Dec. 28.

Dougherty said in southern New England, the warm weather is always a challenge and they’ve built their snow-making process around that.

He says while yes, the snow-making opportunities have been few and far between, they’ve been able to maximize the amount of snow they put down in a shorter amount of time.

One challenge the warmer weather has had on Mount Southington: the electric bill.

“Electric costs and water purchase have increased with the amount of snow that’s been melting,” Dougherty said.

Machine-made snow is denser than natural snow and is more durable for the warmer conditions, so they don’t typically have to run machines 24/7.

“It’s a warmer than average winter, but that’s why we never rely on natural snow,” Dougherty said.

He said many northern areas are used to relying on natural snow, but southern Connecticut ski businesses have never relied on natural snow.

“For us, it’s constantly rebuilding — make snow, push snow,” he said.

This trend of higher skiing demand and attendance is one that seems to be happening across the region, according to Adrienne Isaac, director of marketing and communications at the National Ski Areas Association.

She said that despite recent weather challenges in the Northeast, there’s been a high demand from skiers and riders, and they’ve been able to keep up.

“When you couple that demand, along with operational knowledge and millions of dollars in capital investment in your operation, you can have a more successful season, even despite those weather challenges,” Isaac said.