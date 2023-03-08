Allergy season has arrived in CT. Here are some tips to feel better

Above-average temperatures and lack of snow this winter mean seasonal allergies could arrive earlier for some Connecticut residents.

Tree pollen is the main culprit for spring seasonal allergies and physicians are already seeing patients with symptoms, said Dr. Ryan Steele, an allergist with the Yale School of Medicine.

“People, as well as plants, are confused with this unseasonable weather,” Steele said.

Five of the six New England states saw record warm temperatures in 2022, part of a bigger trend driven by climate change. This year, Connecticut had its warmest January on record.

Steele said the good news is there are non-medicinal steps people can take to improve allergy symptoms.

What can allergy sufferers do to feel better?

One thing Steele recommends is using a sinus rinse with sterile water.

"At the end of the day, those [help] to clear away both mucus and allergens that may have accumulated inside the nose to really decrease the allergic triggers," Steele said.

Here are some other tips:

