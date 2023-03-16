The abortion pill lawsuit that could change how the FDA approves drugs

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

A Texas lawsuit attempting to ban pills used in medical abortions could have an impact on how the FDA approves medicines as a whole.

“To the extent that all of these things become a political question or a judicial question rather than a question of science and medicine, we’re in a very dangerous place,” physician Amanda Banks says.

The uncertainty could throw the pharmaceutical market into chaos.

“For the industry, the results could be catastrophic. For patients, it stands to be even more so,” Banks adds.

Today, On Point: How the attempt to ban the drug used in medical abortion could impact much more than just one pill.

Guests

Glenn Cohen, professor at Harvard Law School. His research focuses on bioethics and health law. He co-wrote an amicus brief along with 18 other food and drug law scholars in support of the FDA in this Texas lawsuit. (@CohenProf)

Eva Temkin, partner at the law firm King & Spalding where she counsels clients on issues related to the FDA from drug development to post-market regulation. She worked at the FDA for over 8 years, before leaving in 2021.

Also Featured

Amanda Banks, physician and adviser to multiple biotech companies and other organizations within the industry.

Robin Feldman, a professor at UC Law in San Francisco. (@ProfRobnFeldman)

Related Reading

New England Journal of Medicine: “Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA — Dobbs’s Collateral Consequences for Pharmaceutical Regulation” — “A lawsuit contesting the FDA’s approval of mifepristone could restrict access to medication abortion by removing the drug from the entire U.S. market.”

