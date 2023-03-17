Hate group activity surged across New England in 2022, according to a new report

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League says activity by organized hate groups is increasing in New England.

Reports that white supremacist groups were displaying or handing out propaganda doubled in 2022 across New England. In New Hampshire, reports of such incidents were more than four times what they were in 2021, according to the report.

Hate groups like the Patriot Front and NSC-131 have distributed fliers, hung banners from overpasses and held demonstrations targeting people of color, Jewish people, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community. They’ve also been recruiting on college campuses, according to Peggy Shukur, the interim director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England branch.

“There are some of these groups that have explicitly stated that they're concentrating in New England,” she said.

Shukur said it’s been encouraging to see many New Hampshire communities hold rallies pushing back against hate. The New Hampshire Department of Justice is also pursuing civil action against members of NSC-131.