12-year-old girl shot and killed in Hartford drive-by shooting; three others injured

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published April 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Updated April 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
Tears streak the cheeks of 63-Year-old Delphine Gibson as she sits on the porch of her apartment building across from the scene where 12-year-old Sécret Pierce was hit and killed by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening, April 20, 2023. Gibson said she was preparing dinner last night in her apartment when she heard the shots and came running downstairs to see Pierce and and another man who had been shot and was lying on the sidewalk. Gibson says she has created dozens of tribute collages for victims of violence and this morning promised Pierce’s grandfather, Pastor Samuel Saylor, Sr., that she would make one for Pierce. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Tears streak the cheeks of 63-year-old Delphine Gibson as she sits on the porch of her apartment building in Hartford. Gibson lives near where 12-year-old bystander Sécret Pierce was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Gibson said she plans to create a collage to honor Sécret, as she has done for other victims of gun violence.

Hartford police say they are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed after bullets sprayed out of a speeding vehicle in Hartford Thursday evening. Three other people were shot, police said.

IMG_1996-2.jpg
Family provided photograph of Sécret Pierce.

Sécret Pierce, a seventh grader at Milner Middle School, became Hartford's seventh homicide victim of the year. She was sitting in a parked car when she was shot in the head, police said. She died Friday morning. The three other victims, males ages 16, 18 and 23, were expected to survive.

“I was in the kitchen prepping up food and I heard the shots,” said Delphine Gibson, who lives in the neighborhood. “I heard people shouting and screaming.”

“I came downstairs and I saw that the young lady was [slouched] over in the car – and one guy was on the pavement,” she said. "It was very emotional for a lot of people out here."

At a morning news conference outside police headquarters, Mayor Luke Bronin called it a “painful day in our community.”

“I don’t have the words," Bronin said. "I want to say to Sécret’s mom and loved ones that we all are so deeply sorry. That we are with them today in grief, in prayer and with love. ... A tragedy like this ripples outward in a community and affects so many."

Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Sécret was an innocent bystander.

“Very tragic. Very unfortunate. Sickening,” he said.

Mayor Luke Bronin (left) turned several times to clarify with Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert (right). Releasable information is in short supply as the investigation is still developing.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Mayor Luke Bronin (left) turned several times to clarify with Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert (right). Releasable information is in short supply as the investigation is still developing.

Investigators searched for suspects Friday. The shooting was captured on surveillance video, but the footage was grainy and police were trying to identify the suspected vehicle, Boisvert said. Authorities believe there were two people in the car.

Officers responded to the area around 48 Huntington St. at approximately 8:42 p.m. Police said they found an 18-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also located the 12-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and abdomen.

The girl was unresponsive and both victims were sent to St. Francis Hospital. The male was stable, officials said, but the 12-year-old was in critical/unstable condition.

Authorities pronounced Pierce dead at 7 a.m. Friday.

Pierce was a student at Milner Middle School, according to Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez emphasized that they are mobilizing support systems at Milner Middle School and other schools across the district.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez emphasized that they are mobilizing support systems at Milner Middle School and other schools across the district.

Torres-Rodriguez gathered with city officials to talk with reporters Friday morning.

"We will have conversations, group settings, individually with our students, to talk about what it means that a 12-year-old is no longer going to be with us in our classrooms," Torres-Rodriguez said during the news conference. "That is really hard. That is really hard."

While on scene responding to the shooting Thursday, officers were alerted by St. Francis Hospital that two additional males, a 16-year-old and a 23-year-old, were transported by private vehicle for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities said shots were fired from a speeding vehicle. Police are going back to businesses in the area, to look for more security camera video to identify the vehicle that the shots were fired from.

Sécret Pierce
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A Hartford Police Department detective uses a metal detector to search for evidence the day after 12-year-old Sécret Pierce was hit and killed by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting at 48 Huntington Street , April 20, 2023.

Gibson, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting took place, said she makes collages for people who are the victims of gun violence.

She showed a reporter her phone, scrolling through images filled with names and faces of people who died – many of them teenagers or young adults.

“It’s so many of them,” Gibson said, before crying. “Look, it’s so many of them.”

The family plans to hold a vigil Saturday at 4 p.m. at the spot where the shooting took place.

Connecticut Public's Mark Mirko, Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story has been updated.

