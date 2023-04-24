Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Resilience, ingenuity, creativity. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have enriched America’s history, society and culture and are instrumental to our past, present and future. This month, and every month, NEPM celebrates the wide array of values, beliefs and traditions and AAPI communities' extraordinary impact on our national identity. Explore these stories throughout the month on NEPM.

Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March

Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m.

Following the aftermath of the March 2021 mass shootings at three spas in Atlanta, this film chronicles how the Asian American community came together to fight back against hate and explores the struggles and triumphs of AAPI communities.

American Masters

Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV

Premieres Tuesday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art and coiner of the term “electronic superhighway.” Born in Japan-occupied Korea, Paik went on to become a pillar of the American avant-garde and transformed modern image-making with his sculptures, films and performances. Experience his creative evolution, as Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun reads from Paik's own writings.

Fanny: The Right to Rock

Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m.

Sometime in the late 1960s, in sunny Sacramento, two Filipina American sisters — June Millington, Jean Millington — got together with other teenage girls to play music. Little did they know their garage band would evolve into the groundbreaking rock group Fanny, the first all-women band to release an LP with a major record. Yet, despite releasing five critically acclaimed albums over five years, touring with famed bands and amassing a dedicated fan base of music legends including David Bowie, Fanny's groundbreaking impact in music was written out of history. And here’s the local angle: June Millington is the Artistic Director of Institute for the Musical Arts in Goshen.

Connecting Point: The Music of June Millington

June Millington has been making music since she was a child playing ukulele in her native Philippines. Having moved from Manila to California in the early sixties, she and her sister, Jean, turned in their folk guitars for electric and formed a succession of all-girl bands, including Fanny. Millington is the Artistic Director at the Institute for the Musical Arts in Goshen. It serves as a women’s retreat, school, and recording studio. But the IMA is best known for hosting a rock and roll camp for girls.

Independent Lens: The Donut King

Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

An immigrant story with a (glazed) twist, The Donut King follows the journey of Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy, who arrived in California in the 1970s and, through a mixture of diligence and luck, built a multi-million dollar donut empire up and down the West Coast.

Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee

Sentenced to life for a 1973 San Francisco murder, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee was set free after a pan-Asian solidarity movement, which included Korean, Japanese, and Chinese Americans, helped to overturn his conviction. After 10 years of fighting for his life inside California state prisons, Lee found himself in a new fight to rise to the expectations of the people who believed in him.