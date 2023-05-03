King Charles' coronation traditions include 'Stone of Destiny' stolen back by Scots in 1950

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Scottish historian Lucinda Dean about the significance of the “Stone of Scone” upon which medieval Scottish kings were crowned. Since 1308, it has been part of the English king’s coronation chair, even though four Scottish students tried to steal it back in 1950.

