What Supreme Court fraud rulings mean for prosecuting corruption
The Supreme Court threw out two fraud convictions out of New York on Thursday. We look at what the rulings mean for prosecuting corruption.
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of clinical law at New York University School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and CNN legal analyst.
