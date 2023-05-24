© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massive mural underway in CT off I-84 could soon be New England's biggest

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
Artists Michael Rice (right) and Chris Gann (left) step back across I-84 on May 15, 2023 to look at their mural in progress. At approximately 18 stories high, they said it's the only time they can really see the whole piece as it's meant to be seen.
1 of 4  — Mural
Artists Michael Rice (right) and Chris Gann (left) step back across I-84 on May 15, 2023 to look at their mural in progress. At approximately 18 stories high, they said it's the only time they can really see the whole piece as it's meant to be seen.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Artists Michael Rice (left) and Chris Gann (right) step back to look at the mural they are spray painting on the side of the 18-story Millennium Apartments building at 50 Morgan Street in Hartford. The mural is estimated to be one of, if not the tallest, mural between New York and Boston.
2 of 4  — Mural
Artists Michael Rice (left) and Chris Gann (right) step back to look at the mural they are spray painting on the side of the 18-story Millennium Apartments building at 50 Morgan Street in Hartford. The mural is estimated to be one of, if not the tallest, mural between New York and Boston.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Artists Michael Rice (right) and Chris Gann (left) work on the mural that is estimated to be one of, if not the tallest, mural between New York and Boston.
3 of 4  — Mural
Artists Michael Rice (right) and Chris Gann (left) work on the mural of an East Hartford boy holding a jar of fireflies.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
The mural on the side of the 18-story Millennium Apartments building at 50 Morgan Street overlooks I-84 entering Hartford on May 15, 2023. It is expected to be completed by the end of June.
4 of 4  — Mural
The mural on the side of the 18-story Millennium Apartments building at 50 Morgan Street overlooks I-84 entering Hartford on May 15, 2023. It is expected to be completed by the end of June.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

Commuters in Hartford may have noticed a mural taking shape on the side of an 18-story apartment building overlooking Interstate 84.

For weeks, artists have been perched on scaffolding, painting the wall. Recently, an image has emerged of a boy holding a jar of fireflies.

The boy, Sam, is from East Hartford, said Michael Rice, the lead artist.

"It’s meant to inspire hope, imagination, maybe a sense of wonderment, kind of tapping into that nostalgia a little bit, that we are all yearning for these days," Rice said. "We are so accustomed to staring at blank concrete and billboards. I would just hope it would help improve people’s lives on their daily commutes ... and maybe they find a sense of inspiration when they take it in."

The mural was made possible through the Hartford-based public arts organization “RiseUP for Arts.” It is part of a city-wide initiative to commission even more mural projects in the future.

The mural should be completed by the end of June, Rice said.

Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman