NEPM Celebrates Juneteenth

It was on June 19, 1865 that slaves in Texas were officially freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Newly freed slaves in Texas celebrated the first Juneteenth in 1866, making it the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It was officially made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

Despite the significance of this day, there are many Americans who know little about it. As you observe the holiday, take time to commemorate, celebrate and learn. This Juneteenth, we hope that everyone in our region takes the opportunity to reflect on the past, how it shapes our present, and how we can work together to build a better future.

Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts

Watch Monday, June 12 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. on NEPM WORLD

Explore the complex history of Black Americans who enlisted in the U.S. military as a path to citizenship, a livelihood, and greater respect, and how they fought in military conflicts abroad and civil rights struggles at home. These “buffalo soldiers” fought bravely in the Indian Wars, the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, the Mexican Punitive Expedition, World War I, World War II and the Korean War. But they also participated in the subjugation of Indigenous peoples as the United States appropriated tribal land, resulting in a complicated legacy.

Fresh Air: Rachel Swarns

Listen Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m. on the NEPM News Network and at 7 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

The American Catholic Church relied on the profits from enslaving and selling Black people for about a century. Fresh Air welcomes journalist and author Rachel Swarns. Her new book, “The 272,” is about the enslaved families sold to benefit the Church.

Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story

Watch Thursday, June 15 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

This film explores the extraordinary life of Howard Thurman, a teacher, poet and in his heart a “mystic,” and proponent of the non-violent struggle for social change. Jesse Jackson, Otis Moss, Jr and others speak about Thurman’s “spirit” being foundational in their lives. Congressman John Lewis calls him the “patron saint” of the Civil Rights Movement. Actor Keith David voices Thurman’s words.

The Tuskegee Airmen: Return to Ramitelli

Watch Sunday, June 18 at 1 p.m.

This documentary tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black military pilots who broke stereotypes and helped win World War II with their daring fighter escorts of American bombers. Narrated by country music star Darius Rucker, the film returns to Ramitelli airfield in Italy to share the history of the air squadron that helped shift the tides of the war.

The Long Form

Notes from America

Listen Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

To mark Juneteenth, Notes from America with Kai Wright and Houston Public Media are teaming up for a second year to present a special live broadcast of Notes from America. Join host Kai Wright, broadcasting live from Houston Public Media’s studios, and local leaders of the original Juneteenth movement, including Zion Escobar, who’s working to preserve the site of Freedmen’s Town – the first free city established by the last Black Americans to claim freedom from enslavement. Kai will talk with Escobar and other local voices to learn more about the history of the holiday and hear from callers.

Mending Walls: The Documentary

Watch Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Artist Hamilton Glass challenges 30 artists from different cultural backgrounds to collaborate on 16 murals about race, status, and experiences. Using real-time footage and testimonials, Mending Walls: The Documentary shows how the artists get to know each other through difficult conversations, and how working together ultimately opens their eyes and hearts to our differences.

Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom

Rasool Berry is troubled by the legacy of American slavery and the misuse of Christianity to justify it. He travels throughout Texas and discovers how the Juneteenth holiday reveals a resilient hope that empowered the formerly enslaved and their descendants to fight for freedom in an often unjust society.

NPR Podcast: Buffalo Extreme

What happens after a racist mass shooting in your neighborhood? On May 14, 2022, the world changed for residents of Buffalo, New York, when a white man approached the Jefferson Street Tops supermarket and started shooting. He murdered ten and injured three people, almost all Black. That same day, teenagers and children — members of a Black cheer team called BASE — were at their gym around the corner. "Buffalo Extreme" is their story: a 3-part series where NPR hands the mic to the girls, their moms and coaches as they navigate the complicated path to recovery in the year after.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

Authored by Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who famously labeled Hip Hop as “the Black CNN” for bringing the stories of the street to the mainstream, this 4-part series includes personal testimonies of the MCs, DJs, graffiti artists, filmmakers, politicians and opinion formers who created and shaped its direction as it grew from an underground movement in the Bronx to the most popular music genre in the U.S. and the fastest growing genre in the world today.

American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free

The documentary tells the inspiring story of how six iconic African American women entertainers – Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier – challenged an entertainment industry deeply complicit in perpetuating racist stereotypes, and transformed themselves and their audiences in the process.

The Murder of Emmett Till

The murder and the trial horrified the nation and the world. Till's death was a spark that helped mobilize the Civil Rights movement. Three months after his body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, the Montgomery bus boycott began.

American Experience: Freedom Riders

From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Freedom Riders is the powerful harrowing and ultimately inspirational story of six months in 1961 that changed America forever. From May until November 1961, more than 400 black and white Americans risked their lives—and many endured savage beatings and imprisonment—for simply traveling together on buses and trains as they journeyed through the Deep South.

NEPM CULTURE TO DO ROUND UP: JUNETEENTH EVENTS

I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People

Congregational Church of North Adams, 134 Main Street

Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Berkshire Black Economic Council and the First Congregational Church of North Adams (FCCNA), this free Juneteenth celebration will feature performances, pop-up booths, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. Live performances featuring DJ Quick, The Kashmir Souls, Psyka Solar, Rice, Mayd, Christine Biles and more.

Celebrate Juneteenth: A Day of Freedom

Wistariahurst Museum, Holyoke

Monday, June 19 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Head to Wistariahurst to commemorate freedom and celebrate the vibrant tapestry of Black history, life, and culture that has shaped Holyoke. Experience lawn games, incredible music, delicious treats from local Black vendors, stunning face painting, and hands-on art projects. Capture your story through oral history activities and be part of history.

Arise for Social Justice Juneteenth Celebration

Emerson Park, Springfield

Monday, June 19 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Arise for Social Justice was founded 30 years ago in Springfield by women on welfare. Today, it is a member-led community organization dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of poor people. Arise has worked on issues such as housing, homelessness, criminal justice, environmental justice, and public health. Their 13th annual Juneteenth event will include free food, entertainment, information and more.

Bringing the Story of Freedom to Life: Tammy Denease's One-Woman Performance as Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman

Historic Deerfield

Monday, June 19 at 2 p.m.

Historic Deerfield celebrates Juneteenth with a special performance by Tammy Denease of Hidden Women Stage Company. An accomplished performing artist, storyteller, actor, and playwright, Tammy Denease specializes in bringing to life the lives of very important, yet “hidden” women in history. Denease will offer her one-woman theatrical performance as Elizabeth Freeman, the first enslaved African American to file and win a freedom suit in Massachusetts.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom

Springfield Symphony Hall

Monday, June 19 at 3 p.m.

Conductor Kevin Scott will lead the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring a collection of classical and spiritual music with powerful themes of freedom, hope, and unity. Performers include the Springfield Symphony Chorus, the Extended Family Choir, the Avery Sharpe Quartet with soloists Kevin Sharpe, Vanessa Ford, Sofia Rivera, Heshima Moja. This concert is free, reservations are recommended.