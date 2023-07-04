Little kids answer big questions on Julian Shapiro-Barnum's 'Recess Therapy'

With a mic in hand and video camera rolling nearby, Julian Shapiro-Barnum‘s priceless interviews with kids for his hit web series “Recess Therapy” demonstrates the incredible wisdom, keen observations and often hilarious insights of children including viral hits like “Komodo dragons eat people” and “I hope you have a corntastic day.”

Shapiro-Barnum recently spoke to WBUR’s Ben Brock Johnson about the therapeutic origins of the show during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and the joy the videos have now brought to millions of people around the world.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.