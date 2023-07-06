Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Alt.Latino co-hosts Anamaria Artemisa Sayre and Felix Contreras about the songs from Kumbia Queers, Tainy and María José Llergo that they can’t stop listening to this summer.

Alt.Latino’s summer 2023 playlist

“Nó na Madeira” by Gafieira Rio Miami

“SACRIFICIO” by Tainy and Xantos

“Cuando hablas así” by Kumbia Queers and Nacho Vegas

“RUEDA, RUEDA” by María José Llergo

“Heartquake” by L’Impératrice x Cuco

“Nereidas” by Orquesta Failde

Alt.Latino’s hosts are also listening to Mexican regional music this summer. Find Ana’s review of the new Peso Pluma album here.

