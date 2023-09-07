© 2023 New England Public Media

First offshore wind turbine components depart New Bedford for Vineyard Wind

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
A barge departs from New Bedford Harbor carrying the major components for the first offshore wind turbine for Vineyard Wind: three tower sections (two of which are already connected), three blades, and a nacelle, Sept. 6, 2023.
Steven LePage
/
CAI
A barge departs from New Bedford Harbor carrying the major components for the first offshore wind turbine for Vineyard Wind: three tower sections (two of which are already connected), three blades, and a nacelle, Sept. 6, 2023.

In a milestone for U.S. offshore wind, a barge departed from New Bedford Harbor Wednesday afternoon carrying components for the first of 62 turbines for Vineyard Wind.

The tower, three blades and nacelle weigh more than 1,700 tons.

The barge would spend about half a day traveling 65 miles to the site south of Martha’s Vineyard.

A specialized vessel for installing the turbines is already there.

It will use a massive crane to unload the parts onto the vessel deck before lifting them into place.

Offshore wind turbine components are stored at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal before shipping out to Vineyard Wind.
Steven LePage
/
CAI
Offshore wind turbine components are stored at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal before shipping out to Vineyard Wind.

Massachusetts electric companies, in cooperation with the state, selected Vineyard Wind five years ago for the state's first offshore wind contract.

The project won federal approval in 2021.

Vineyard Wind is expected to start generating power later this year.

NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
