Power out for nearly 17,000 Mainers as coastal communities prepare for Hurricane Lee

As of just before 8 a.m. Saturday, power was out for nearly 17,000 customers statewide.

Along the coast, preparations for what's expected to become Tropical Storm Lee Saturday have been ongoing.

Chris Gardner, Eastport Port Authority Executive Director, says all pleasure craft and fishing vessels have been tightly packed into the Eastport Breakwater, a concrete pier that provides safe harbor. Gardner says mariners in Eastport are used to nor'easters, not tropical storms.

"We have two large piers on opposing sides of our island, so we watch the weather and see where the prevailing winds will be, and we move assets around as needed to stay out of prevailing winds. The interesting thing about this storm is as it goes over us those wind directions could change. If there is a uniqueness to this it is that," Gardner says.

In Machias, Town Manager and Harbor Master Bill Kitchen says the concern is flooding downtown and on the 300-foot causeway that carries Route 1 over the Middle River.

National Hurricane Center

"We will keep a close eye on the dike and causeway where we are expecting potential flooding, depending on just how far east this thing will drift," Kitchen said.

Kitchen says the University of Maine Machias gymnasium can be used as a shelter if needed, under an agreement between the UMaine system and the Maine Emergency Management Agency. He says the town's emergency management director has two school buses ready to move residents from assisted living facilities and the veterans home to that shelter if the facilities' generators fail and relocation becomes necessary.

In midcoast Maine people have been hauling lobster boats, lashing down loose gear and generally battening down the hatches.

Caleb Jones, the manager of Schooner Landing in Damariscotta, says he'd taken precautions to protect the restaurant's outdoor dining area on a dock in the Damariscotta River.

"So we've taken a lot of rope as you can see with our canopies and we've tied all of them down so the actual canvas doesn't start flipping up which is the biggest concern. We took extra GRK screws and screwed them into all the decking joists and all the heavier parts of the dock just to make sure it's as tied down as it can be against the deck," Jones said.

The storm is expected to lash coastal Maine with heavy wind and rain on Saturday. Down East Maine will have the greatest impacts from Lee.