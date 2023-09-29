© 2023 New England Public Media

Historian Heather Cox Richardson's notes on the state of America

Published September 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
(GT Nguyen for WBUR)
Historian Heather Cox Richardson is one of the most important public intellectuals in the country.

Her newsletter “Letters from an American” reaches more than a million people every day.

She says her understanding of American history gives her hope for America’s future.

Today, On Point: Our conversation with historian Heather Cox Richardson, recorded before a live studio audience at WBUR’s CitySpace.

Watch on YouTube.

Guest

Heather Cox Richardson, historian and author of the newsletter “Letters from an American.” Her new book is “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.”

