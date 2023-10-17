© 2023 New England Public Media

Social media users accuse platforms of suppressing posts about Palestine

Published October 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Social media users are accusing platforms like TikTok, X and Instagram of shadowbanning posts sharing what’s happening in Palestine. Users report their Palestine-related content to have lower engagement than other posts, sometimes getting taken down from their page entirely.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mashable reporter Meera Navlakha, who has been reporting on this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

