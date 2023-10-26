Lebanese flee border region as Hezbollah strikes, Israeli response escalates

More than 19,000 Lebanese residents from towns bordering Israel have left their homes seeking safety as tension in the region rises. Many fear all-out war in the area as Hezbollah intensifies its cross-border strikes into Israel, with powerful response strikes from Israel into southern Lebanon.

The cross-border back-and-forth bombardments have been a daily occurrence since the Hamas-Israel War began on Oct. 7.

CNN international correspondent Jomana Karadsheh is covering the conflict from southern Lebanon and joins host Robin Young with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.