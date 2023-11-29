Culture to Do: Nov. 29, 2023

Libertad! Lerner and Moguilevsky in Concert with special guests

Bombyx, Florence

Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Imagine that klezmer takes a trip to Buenos Aires and falls in love with tango, jazz, and Latin American folk music. Direct from Argentina, Lerner and Moguilevsky present a mesmerizing blend of the sounds of Buenos Aires. Their virtuosity on flute, bagpipe, duduk (wind instrument), clarinet, bass clarinet, soprano sax, harmonica, accordion, piano and percussion makes them sound more like an orchestra than a duet.

Williamstown Holiday Walk

Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3

It’s the 40th Annual Holiday Walk. Williamstown will be filled with holiday sounds and spirit featuring festivities with traditional New England flair, including a “Run with the Reindeer” 5K run, hot cider and s’mores, horse-drawn carriage rides, the annual ReinDog Parade, a penny social, a Christmas service of lessons and carols, a pancake breakfast, a tree lighting, and much more!

M@A Presents: Parker Quartet

Buckley Recital Hall, Amherst College

Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The Music@Amherst series continues with the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet. Renowned for its dynamic interpretations and polished, expansive colors, the group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation. The Parker Quartet is now in its eighth year as the Blodgett Artists-in-Residence at Harvard, where they serve as faculty members in the Department of Music. Their program includes works by Haydn, Valentin Silvestrov, Donnacha Dennehy, and Beethoven.

Armand Hammer with M.Sayyid of Anti-Pop Consortium

Daily Operation, Easthampton

Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

The wildly creative and acclaimed duo of Elucid & billy woods come thru Daily Op for another brain jiggling aural assault. Armand Hammer, the groundbreaking NYC rap duo of ELUCID and billy woods, released its eighth studio album, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips earlier this fall. The duo’s new project arrived two and a half years after Haram, their labyrinthine collaboration with The Alchemist, and is introduced with their lead single "Trauma Mic" featuring Pink Siifu.

Jerry Seinfeld

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

Holiday Card to Amherst: Choral Ensembles

UMass Department of Music and Dance

UMass Tillis Performance Hall

Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

The UMass combined choirs, plus the UMass Gospel Choir, will perform a delightful mix of spirituals, choral classics, and seasonal favorites to help ring in the holidays, including handbells & audience sing-alongs. Enjoy music by Brahms, Reena Esmail, Robert Frost's Frostiana, Rutter's arrangement of Twelve Days of Christmas, Guillaume's Kanaval, gospel music Let Praises Rise and Reign, and much more.

Peppino D’Agostino

The Parlor Room

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

A native of Italy, D’Agostino has made his considerable international mark as a musical artist on the guitar since he arrived in America 35 years ago. In 2017 Guitar Player listed him as one of the 50 transcendent superheroes of the acoustic guitar. The CD, “Every Step of The Way,” was awarded by Acoustic Guitar’s People’s Choice Awards with a Bronze medal for Best Acoustic Album of All Time. His signature Seagull acoustic guitar has been voted among the ten best signature guitars by Guitar Player magazine.

Gingerbread: In the Land of Sugar & Seuss

Springfield Museums

Through Sunday, Dec. 31

Step into the pages of a Dr. Seuss book in this whimsical and clever holiday gingerbread exhibit. Classic stories and characters created out of flour, sugar, and colorful candies are set against a backdrop of immersive murals and festive decorations.

Cottage Street December Open Studios

Easthampton

Saturday, Dec. 2, Sunday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Every studio tells a story. A talented group of more than 40 local fine artists and makers will offer a creative selection of gifts and fine art for home, family, and friends in all price ranges. Meet the artists, see where the magic happens, learn how things are made, and find a special gift or treasure that will last a lifetime.

Library Wine Tasting Series

Black Birch Vineyard, Hatfield

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

Head to Black Birch Vineyard for a captivating wine-tasting journey as they unveil the treasures of their library collection. You will explore a curated selection of wines, carefully chosen from the cellar, spanning from 2010 to 2020. Each bottle is like a chapter in a book, unfolding a unique story waiting to be shared.

An Evening with Tom Rush Accompanied by Matt Nakoa

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Legendary singer-songwriter and Folk Rock pioneer Tom Rush continues to thrill audiences with captivating performances. Tom left a stamp on generations of artists as his legendary album Circle Game helped shape the 1960s folk revival and the renaissance of the 1980s and 1990s and introduced the songs of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor. Accompanying him is acclaimed pianist Matt Nakoa.

Stephen Sanchez

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

With a dusty baritone as bright as an eternally lit jukebox and tattooed fingers around the fretboard of a rare guitar, Stephen Sanchez tunes into longing and love with the acuity of a tried-and-tested troubadour — yet he’s only 20 years old. His original breakout “Until I Found You” tallied nearly 640 million global streams between the original, piano version, and duet with gold-certified pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold. Meanwhile, it recently was Certified Gold and cracked the Billboard Hot 100 chart as his monthly listenership on Spotify exploded to the tune of 16 million.