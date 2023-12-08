© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The promise — and limitations — of carbon removal technology

Published December 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST

Find out more about our Reverse Course series here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley open up their notebooks after months of reporting on the development of carbon-removal technology.

As part of Here & Now‘s Reverse Course series, the two traveled the country to see how scientists and business leaders are trying to lock away planet-warming carbon that’s already in the atmosphere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.