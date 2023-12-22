© 2023 New England Public Media

The Jackpod: In the host's seat

Published December 22, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Bidenomics" economic agenda and his Investing in America agenda at an Amtrak facility in New Castle County, Delaware, on November 6, 2023.(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
In the last Jackpod of 2023, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty answers listener questions ranging from political messaging to what binds us as a nation.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point‘s news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic. Author of Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America, 1865-1900; The Rascal King: The Life And Times Of James Michael Curley (1874-1958); and The Lost History of 1914: How the Great War Was Not Inevitable.

