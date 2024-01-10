Partial dam break on Yantic River in CT leads to possible 'life threatening' floods

A partial dam break was reported Wednesday on the Yantic River, leaving thousands without power and leading to an evacuation of a nearby neighborhood in Bozrah.

Emergency management reported the "potential failure of Fitchville Pond Dam" early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A mandatory evacuation was in place for all areas along the Yantic River from the Bozrah town line to the area of Backus Hospital in Norwich, according to the state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

As of late Wednesday morning, an evacuation order was not in place for the hospital.

"Life threatening" flash floods are possible, according to the NWS. The agency has issued a flash flood warning for the area downstream from the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

WEA for City of Norwich: Norwich is issuing a MANDATORY EVACUATION order of all areas along the Yantic River from the Bozrah town line to the area of Backus Hospital due to dam conditions. There is NO evacuation of Backus Hospital. Kelly Middle School will be open as a shelter. — CT Emergency Management & Homeland Security (@CTDEMHS) January 10, 2024

Kelly Middle School in Norwich is operating as a shelter, the agency said in a statement.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday morning. Public schools in town were closed due to the weather.

Heavy rains and snow melt overnight caused the Yantic River’s highest water levels in over forty years, said Chris Riley with Norwich Public Utilities.

"When Norwich has experienced major floodings, the river has risen to a level of about 11 feet. And earlier today, it was closer to 14," Riley said.

Norwich Public Utilities posted Wednesday morning it has been “notified by the State of a partial dam break on the Yantic River north of our Bean Hill Substation.”

“To avoid potentially catastrophic damage to our infrastructure, we have taken our Bean Hill Substation off line; this has resulted in the disruption of power for approximately 5,000 of our customers,” the utility wrote.

The company says it is gathering additional information on the damage and will provide updates.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on scene and providing engineering support, according to spokesperson.

The agency lists the dam as one whose failure would entail "high hazard potential" with major damage possible to habitable structures, utility facilities and roadways.

The structure was first built in 1871, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' National Inventory of Dams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.