Power out for more than 46,000 Maine customers as rain falls along coast

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published January 10, 2024 at 7:44 AM EST
A car stuck in floodwaters in Portland on Wednesday.
A car stuck in floodwaters in Portland on Wednesday.
Ari Snider / Maine Public
Floodwaters in Portland on Wednesday.
Floodwaters in Portland on Wednesday.
Ari Snider / Maine Public
Flooding along Route 1 in Lincolnville on Wednesday.
Flooding along Route 1 in Lincolnville on Wednesday.
Murray Carpenter / Maine Public

Weather forecasters are cautioning Mainers to watch out for flooded roads this morning.

Maura Casey, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Gray, says the combination of rain and snow from today's storm has resulted in messy travel conditions.

"A lot of ponding on roadways, so we certainly want people to watch out for hydroplaning," she says. "There's waterlogged slush that's on the roadways, as well. Just generally very sloppy travel this morning, especially as you get closer into the I-95 corridor and points inland, where they got more snow overnight."

However, Casey says with much of the precipitation from the current storm falling as snow, she doesn't expect to see the same level of river flooding as what the state experienced last month.

A flood warning is also in place across Maine's entire coast.

More than 46,000 power outages were being reported by the state's electric utilities as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, mostly along the coast.

The storm system is expected to move out of Maine by later today.
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
