About a third of students are on track to miss at least 10% of school days this year.

Why are students missing school, and how can we bring them back?

Today, On Point: How to fix chronic absenteeism in America’s schools.

Guests

Scott Hale, principal of Johnstown High School.

Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works.

Also Featured

Todd Rogers, professor of public policy at Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Co-founder of Everyday Labs.

Aaris Johnson, director of home visits and re-engagement at Concentric Educational Solutions.

