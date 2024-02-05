© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Building trust with Native Americans is essential for one newsroom’s election coverage 

Published February 5, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST
Pins are pictures are pictured at a display counter during a cultural meeting at the Comanche Nation fairgrounds in Lawton, Oklahoma on Sept. 30, 2023. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)
Pins are pictures are pictured at a display counter during a cultural meeting at the Comanche Nation fairgrounds in Lawton, Oklahoma on Sept. 30, 2023. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

Journalists who cover communities that have traditionally been underserved by more mainstream newsrooms are giving a voice to critical issues during this election year.

For the digital outlet Native News Online, one key topic of coverage is voter suppression on Native American reservations.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes kicks off a series about 2024 news priorities with Levi Rickert, founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.