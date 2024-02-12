© 2024 New England Public Media

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl — NFL's first back-to-back winner in 19 years

Published February 12, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST
Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 and Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Febr. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 and Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Febr. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In Las Vegas Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs needed overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers and win Super Bowl 58. The victory means the Chiefs are the first team since the New England Patriots 19 years ago to win back-to-back championships.

The victory cements the legacy of Patrick Mahomes as one of the all-time greats. He picked up his third Super Bowl MVP award en route to the victory.

WBUR’s Khari Thompson joins host Robin Young for a debrief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

