Cole Brauer is the first American woman to sail nonstop, alone around the world

Published March 14, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
Cole Brauer finishes her race around the world. (Courtesy of James Tomlinson)
Cole Brauer finishes her race around the world. (Courtesy of James Tomlinson)

Cole Brauer is the first American woman to complete the Global Solo Challenge, sailing solo nonstop around the world. She finished the 30,000-mile, 130-day journey in her 40-foot sailboat last week in Spain.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Brauer about her trip.

Cole Brauer holding her trophy. (Courtesy of Alvaro Sanchis)

Cole Brauer finishes her race around the world. (Courtesy of Alvaro Sanchis)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

