Across CT, tributes pour in for Joe Lieberman, former U.S. senator and vice presidential pick

Tributes from elected officials across Connecticut started to pour in Wednesday evening following the death of Joe Lieberman, the longtime former U.S. senator who represented the state for more than two decades.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Lieberman was his friend for over 50 years.

“On world and national stages, he helped to define and frame an era of history," Blumenthal said in a statement. "He was a fierce advocate, a man of deep conscience and conviction, and a courageous leader who sought to bridge gaps and bring people together."

Lieberman, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain’s running mate eight years later, died in New York City on Wednesday. He was 82. He died due to complications from a fall, his family said in a statement.

"His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed," the family said. "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest.”

The Democrat-turned-independent was never shy about veering from the party line.

Lieberman’s independent streak and especially his needling of Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential contest rankled many Democrats, the party he aligned with in the Senate. Yet his support for gay rights, civil rights, abortion rights and environmental causes at times won him the praise of many liberals over the years.

Reaction to Lieberman's death poured in minutes after his family announced his passing.

Blumenthal said Lieberman was "dedicated to family and faith, and he was a role model of public service. He never ceased listening to both friends and adversaries. He leaves an enduring legacy as a fighter for consumers, environmental values, civil rights, and other great causes of our time and he was tireless in working for Connecticut no matter how far or high he went."

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said that Connecticut is "shocked" by Lieberman's death.

"In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity," Murphy said. "One of one. He fought and won for what he believed was right and for the state he adored."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who lost to Lieberman in the 2006 U.S. Senate election, also expressed his condolences.

"While the senator and I had our political differences, he was a man of integrity and conviction, so our debate about the Iraq War was serious," Lamont said. "I believe we agreed to disagree from a position of [principle]. When the race was over, we stayed in touch as friends in the best traditions of American democracy. He will be missed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report, which will be updated.

