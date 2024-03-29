LIVESTREAM: Watch the April 8 solar eclipse from Vermont in real time
Vermont Public will broadcast the total eclipse live from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, with coverage on YouTube, TV and radio.
From 3-4 p.m. on April 8, tune into live coverage from But Why host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium. Watch as we observe the effect of the solar eclipse on the skies above Main Street in St. Johnsbury. As skies darken and the moon covers the sun, Jane Lindholm and Mark Breen will guide you through this celestial event and take your questions.
Listen live on the radio, watch live on YouTube or on our main TV channel, or join us in person in St. Johnsbury.
More eclipse resources
- Watch our half-hour educational TV special, "Path to Totality."
- See our interactive map of the eclipse path.
- Where to find eclipse glasses.
- Tips for staying off muddy trails.
- Learning guides for preK-12 educators.
- Details on our live event in St. Johnsbury and other events around the state.
See all of Vermont Public's 2024 eclipse coverage.