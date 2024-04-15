Israel-Hamas war protesters arrested after blocking Pratt & Whitney plant in Middletown

Several people were arrested by Middletown police Monday morning after they chained themselves together and blocked entrances to the Pratt & Whitney plant.

The people were protesting the Israel-Hamas war, and specifically Pratt & Whitney’s involvement in the production of F-35 fighter jets purchased by Israel.

Social media images from the scene showed several people blocking a road outside the plant. Police say protestors also placed a vehicle across a road to prohibit workers from entering or leaving the Pratt & Whitney campus.

A total of 10 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to Middletown police.

The protesters say Pratt & Whitney is “complicit in the arming of the Israeli military,” the Middletown Press reported.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP An Israeli air force F-35 war plane flies over during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in Hatzerim air force base near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

This story has been updated. Connecticut Public's Eddy Martinez, Eric Aasen and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.