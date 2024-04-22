© 2024 New England Public Media

Supreme Court hears case on criminal penalties for people living without shelter

Published April 22, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case on Monday about Grants Pass, Oregon, giving out fines and jail time for essentially camping in public. Advocates for people without homes say that’s cruel and unusual punishment, but the city disagrees.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate, he covers the courts and law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

