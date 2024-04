Over the weekend, tornadoes slammed Oklahoma, Iowa and Nebraska, leaving at least five people dead and hundreds injured. Four people in Oklahoma and one in Iowa died.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Logan Layden, reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma.

