Renters' hopes of owning hit historic low

New York Federal Reserve research has found that the share of renters who believe they will eventually be able to purchase a home has fallen to a record low.

Nearly three-quarters of renters say getting a mortgage is hard, with many of them putting the probability of ever owning a home in the future at 40%, a decrease of four percentage points from a year ago.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong to delve into the details behind the numbers.

