Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

Published May 14, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine on an unannounced visit, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reassure him of U.S. support as Russian attacks increase.

Russia is pushing into northeastern Ukraine near Kharkiv, and Ukrainian troops are struggling to respond to Russian attacks, which include dropping highly destructive guided bombs on towns near the frontline.

The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan joins us.

