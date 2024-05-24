© 2024 New England Public Media

The humble beginning of the word "president"

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode null

When George Washington took power, the U.S. House and Senate debated tirelessly how to address him. Writer Mark Forsyth explains how and why the U.S. leader is called "president."

About Mark Forsyth

Mark Forsyth is the author of null, null and null. He is the creator of null, a blog about words, phrases, grammar, rhetoric, and prose.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Manoush Zomorodi
Fiona Geiran
Fiona Geiran
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Sanaz Meshkinpour