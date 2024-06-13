Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Vermont

Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, is Wednesday, June 19, and there are events across the state to celebrate.



Saturday, June 15

Burlington: Burlington’s Juneteenth celebration is on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be a gospel brunch, live music, poetry reading, community panels and a market. More information can be found here.

Montpelier: The Montpelier Gospel Choir will have two performances of “Grateful,” a concert honoring Juneteenth, on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16, at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and are available here. There will also be a livestreamed version, which requires a virtual ticket. The Sunday concert will be followed by a reception and silent auction.

Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren: The Mad River Valley Libraries will each host a Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 15. Moretown Library will host a Juneteenth story time event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Joslin Library in Waitsfield will host a Freedom Dreaming Creation Workshop from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Warren Library will host a discussion on the book On Juneteenth by Dr. Annette Gordon-Reed. Register using the form here.



Tuesday, June 18

Essex: Essex will host a Juneteenth celebration Tuesday, June 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Essex Experience Green. There will be live music and food as well as books for sale. More information can be found here.



Wednesday, June 19

Bethel: Bethel will host a Juneteenth celebration on the holiday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bethel Bandshell. There will be live music, guest speakers, a bounce house and a free barbecue. If it rains, the event will be hosted at White Church on 129 Church St. (which is next to the Bandshell).

Brownington: The Old Stone House Museum in Brownington will offer free admission to its first floor galleries on Juneteenth during regular hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the first floor exhibits can be found here.

Fairfax: Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity will host a Juneteenth celebration on the holiday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Fairfax Community Center. There will be free food, live music and guest speakers.

Ferrisburgh: The Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh will also have free admission on Juneteenth during its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The historic house will be open to self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no public guided tours on the holiday.

South Burlington: South Burlington will host a Juneteenth celebration on the holiday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. There will be live music, spoken word performances and food and arts vendors.

Additionally, the city is hosting two events at the South Burlington Public Library in the days before the holiday. On Monday, June 17, from 6 to 7 p.m., Will Kasso Condry of Juniper Creative Arts will speak on The Art of Creating Community Thru Hip-Hop. On Tuesday, June 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., the UVM Health Network will host a panel on the Hair Equity Project, covering hair discrimination against Black Americans. On Wednesday, June 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., kids can make Joe Frogger cookies and learn about how they’re linked to Juneteenth.

Winooski: Winooski will host a Juneteenth celebration on the holiday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the downtown area. There will be free food, live performances and a marketplace spotlighting local Black makers. More information can be found here.



Saturday, June 22

Hartford: Hartford will host a joint celebration with the town of Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lyman Point Park. There will be live music, guest speakers, free food and games for kids. If it rains, the event will take place the following day, June 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Rutland: The Rutland Area NAACP and Rutland County Pride are hosting a Juneteenth Strut, a freedom walk from the Rutland Free Library to the Rutland County Pride Festival on Center Street and Merchant’s Row. The walk begins at 11 a.m., while the pride festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

