Vermont begins to tally flash flood damage, several rivers still rising

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Two people in yellow construction safety equipment stand near a crack in a bridge over water. A construction vehicle is parked nearby.
1 of 12  — Bridge-Dowsville-Brook-Route100B-Moretown-vermontpublic-Ambusk-20240711.jpg
A road crew assesses a washout on a bridge crossing the Dowsville Brook on Route 100B in Moretown around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
Looking down at a street blocked by downed trees, and parts of it are washed out by murky water flowing perpendicular. Two people stand near by the damage.
2 of 12  — greensboro-bend-courtesy-heather-batalion-20240711.jpg
Greensboro Bend Thursday morning, July 11, 2024 around 9:30 a.m.
Heather Batalion / Courtesy
A man wearing a backwards cap and holding items in both hands begins to cross rushing water to the other side, where some pavement and construction vehicles sit.
3 of 12  — hinesburg-culvert-washout-floods-vermontpublic-linck-20240711.jpg
Alex Peterson crosses a stream near Texas Hill Road in Hinesburg where culvert and driveway used to be around 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Leanne Klyza Linck / Vermont Public
Two people stand on a pavement road between a red brick building and a white truck with the driver side door open. They stand facing dark colored water that's approaching the building through a tree-covered area.
4 of 12  — johnson-library-flooding-vermontpublic-palumbo-20240711.jpg
Library St. in Johnson at 11:32 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Waters are slowly creeping up the rear library parking lot from the Lamoille River.
Joey Palumbo / Vermont Public
A large crater sits in the middle of a road.
5 of 12  — plainfield-road-flood-courtesy-patrick-tibbets-20240711.jpg
A washed out road in Plainfield Thursday morning, July 11, 2024.
Patrick Tibbets / Courtesy
A drone photo looks down on the interstate, where water floods over part of the road
6 of 12  — richmond-flooding-89-drone-vermontpublic-ambusk-20240711.jpg
Exit 11 on I-89 south in Richmond at 9:24 a.m. on July 11, 2024.
Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public
Brown water covers a paved road and surrounds a bright yellow house. An orange safety cone sits in the middle of the water.
7 of 12  — bridge-street-richmond-vermontpublic-reed-20240711.jpg
For a third time in a year, the Winooski River jumped its banks and has flooded the Volunteers Green in Richmond, as seen here from Bridge Street on Thursday morning.
Elodie Reed / Vermont Public
Brown water covers a road underneath and red bridge.
8 of 12  — waterbury-roundabout-flood-vermontpublic-connors-20240711.jpg
Route 100 in Waterbury, just past the roundabout, is covered in flood water on July 11, 2024 around 8:30 a.m.
Liam Elder-Connors / Vermont Public
A vehicle is stopped before water on the roadway
9 of 12  — route-12-worcester-montpelier-flooding-vermontpublic-hirschfield-20240711.jpg
Water covers Route 12 between Worcester and Montpelier on Thursday morning, July 11, 2024.
Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public
Two people lift a large whit crate out of muddy grass while it rains.
10 of 12  — intervale-flooding-volunteers-vermontpublic-LeFrak-20240711.jpg
Intervale community farm manager Andy Jones and a farm employee haul crates to fill with vegetables. The farm had put a callout for volunteers to help harvest Thursday morning.
Mikaela Lefrak / Vermont Public
A long crater sits on the left side of a gray pavement road. Orange cones line the missing parts.
11 of 12  — stowe-road-washed-out-courtesy-john-connors-20240711.jpg
Intersection of Dewy Hill Road and Wood Road in Stowe on July 11, 2024.
John Connors / Courtesy
Brown water flows hard through trees and grass on a dark, rainy day.
12 of 12  — winooski-river-essex-junction-vermontpublic-stepens-20240711.JPG
The Winooski River flows through Essex Junction around 7 a.m. on July 11, 2024.
Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public

Flash flooding and river flooding has caused "extensive" damage across parts of Vermont, state officials say.

The heaviest rains fell last night from Addison County through Chittenden, Washington, Orange, Caledonia, and Essex counties. A 50-mile swath of the state received about 3 to 5 inches of rain from several rounds of thunderstorms, with places in Hinesburg reporting nearly 6.5 inches.

The storms fell on the one-year anniversary of last year's devastating floods, adding to the emotional toll.

A man in Peacham was found dead in a vehicle yesterday, according to state officials. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the death appeared to be weather-related, but the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Over 100 people and over a dozen household pets were rescued last night, including in Berlin, Underhill, Barre, Richmond, Middlesex, Northfield, Moretown, Greensboro, Lyndon, and Stowe, with help from the Vermont National Guard and Vermont Search and Rescue.

First responders have been out since 3 a.m. in Lyndonville, where several people have been rescued from Northeast Kingdom Mobile Home Park and from stranded cars.

Most roads leading in and out of town are inaccessible, including Route 5, and active rescues are still underway, said Butch Forget, the division chief of the fire department, Thursday morning.

Across the state, over 50 state roads were closed, several bridges were destroyed, and Amtrak lines were damaged, Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said during a midday press conference Thursday.

Several towns have had impacts to their public water — there's a do-not-drink notice in Lyndonville, and boil water notices in Barnet, Plainfield, St. Johnsbury and Barre City, Jason Batchelder, the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, said at the press conference.

He added that several towns discharged untreated sewage along with rainwater, in Rutland, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, St Albans, Burlington and Middlebury, while the Lyndon wastewater treatment facility had to be evacuated.

Batchelder said the state's dams have "plenty of capacity," and only one low-hazard dam breached last night at Harvey's Lake in Barnet, which is not expected to impact roads or property.

Live updates: Find the latest flooding information on Vermont Public's live blog

River status

Several rivers reached a major flood designation by Thursday afternoon. River levels are expected to crest this afternoon, if they haven’t already, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

The Lamoille River at Johnson – 17.82 feet as of 1:30 p.m.

Extensive flooding is expected from Hardwick through Morrisville, Johnson, Jeffersonville and Cambridge.

Just before noon, waters were seen rising along lower Main Street, including the post office, the old liquor store and former Sterling Market. The town’s sewer treatment plant and homes on Lendway Lane are expected to flood, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

By early afternoon, Route 15 was closed from Johnson to Jeffersonville, and areas of the road are expected to be inundated with several feet of deep water in Cambridge.

The Passumpic River in Lyndonville - 19.79 feet as of 1:15 p.m.

The Passumpsic River had reached major flood stage and was still rising Thursday afternoon, with widespread flooding expected in Lyndonville and Saint Johnsbury Center, including homes and businesses along Route 5, both north and south of Lyndonville and into Saint Johnsbury, along with flooding at Joes Brook.

The Winooski River at Essex Junction - 18.69 ft as of 12:30 p.m.

The Winooski River downstream of Richmond reached the major flood stage designation and was still rising Thursday afternoon, with widespread flooding expected from Jonesville down through Lake Champlain.

The National Weather Service predicts water will cover Bridge Street in Richmond, North Williston Road in Williston and Essex, Poor Farm Road in South Burlington and Williston, Pine Island Road in Colchester, and the Burlington Intervale will be inundated.

Other major rivers have already peaked:

  • The Winooski River in Waterbury reached just below major flood stage in the early morning hours, when high water was expected to reach properties on Randall Street, Foundry Street and Route 2 crossing Thatcher Brook, and flood Rowe Field, along with low-lying parking lots at the Waterbury State Office Complex. In Richmond, Bridge Street near the Round Church and the public park were expected to flood as well.
  • The Mad River near Moretown reached major flood stageearly Thursday morning, when several feet of water were expected to cover Route 100 in Moretown and sections of Route 100B.
  • The Wells River reached moderate flood stage early this morning, when water was expected to reach Routes 302 in Groton, South Ryegate, and Wells River.

Some scattered showers should move through the area throughout the day, but it shouldn’t make flooding worse. More widespread rains are expected early next week, which could cause more flooding.

Safety and resources

Important safety information:

  • Shelters are open in Barre (Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill) and Williamstown (Middle/High school, 120 Hebert Rd.).
  • Respect road closures and do not attempt to drive or walk across flooded areas.
  • Rivers are running fast and contain debris. They are unsafe for swimming and recreation.

Links to key resources:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Samantha Watson contributed reporting.

Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
