Vermont begins to tally flash flood damage, several rivers still rising

Flash flooding and river flooding has caused "extensive" damage across parts of Vermont, state officials say.

The heaviest rains fell last night from Addison County through Chittenden, Washington, Orange, Caledonia, and Essex counties. A 50-mile swath of the state received about 3 to 5 inches of rain from several rounds of thunderstorms, with places in Hinesburg reporting nearly 6.5 inches.

The storms fell on the one-year anniversary of last year's devastating floods, adding to the emotional toll.

A man in Peacham was found dead in a vehicle yesterday, according to state officials. Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the death appeared to be weather-related, but the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Loading...

Over 100 people and over a dozen household pets were rescued last night, including in Berlin, Underhill, Barre, Richmond, Middlesex, Northfield, Moretown, Greensboro, Lyndon, and Stowe, with help from the Vermont National Guard and Vermont Search and Rescue.

First responders have been out since 3 a.m. in Lyndonville, where several people have been rescued from Northeast Kingdom Mobile Home Park and from stranded cars.

Most roads leading in and out of town are inaccessible, including Route 5, and active rescues are still underway, said Butch Forget, the division chief of the fire department, Thursday morning.

Across the state, over 50 state roads were closed, several bridges were destroyed, and Amtrak lines were damaged, Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said during a midday press conference Thursday.

Several towns have had impacts to their public water — there's a do-not-drink notice in Lyndonville, and boil water notices in Barnet, Plainfield, St. Johnsbury and Barre City, Jason Batchelder, the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, said at the press conference.

He added that several towns discharged untreated sewage along with rainwater, in Rutland, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, St Albans, Burlington and Middlebury, while the Lyndon wastewater treatment facility had to be evacuated.

Batchelder said the state's dams have "plenty of capacity," and only one low-hazard dam breached last night at Harvey's Lake in Barnet, which is not expected to impact roads or property.

Live updates: Find the latest flooding information on Vermont Public's live blog



River status

Several rivers reached a major flood designation by Thursday afternoon. River levels are expected to crest this afternoon, if they haven’t already, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

The Lamoille River at Johnson – 17.82 feet as of 1:30 p.m.

Extensive flooding is expected from Hardwick through Morrisville, Johnson, Jeffersonville and Cambridge.

Just before noon, waters were seen rising along lower Main Street, including the post office, the old liquor store and former Sterling Market. The town’s sewer treatment plant and homes on Lendway Lane are expected to flood, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

By early afternoon, Route 15 was closed from Johnson to Jeffersonville, and areas of the road are expected to be inundated with several feet of deep water in Cambridge.

The Passumpic River in Lyndonville - 19.79 feet as of 1:15 p.m.

The Passumpsic River had reached major flood stage and was still rising Thursday afternoon, with widespread flooding expected in Lyndonville and Saint Johnsbury Center, including homes and businesses along Route 5, both north and south of Lyndonville and into Saint Johnsbury, along with flooding at Joes Brook.

The Winooski River at Essex Junction - 18.69 ft as of 12:30 p.m.

The Winooski River downstream of Richmond reached the major flood stage designation and was still rising Thursday afternoon, with widespread flooding expected from Jonesville down through Lake Champlain.

The National Weather Service predicts water will cover Bridge Street in Richmond, North Williston Road in Williston and Essex, Poor Farm Road in South Burlington and Williston, Pine Island Road in Colchester, and the Burlington Intervale will be inundated.

Other major rivers have already peaked:



The Winooski River in Waterbury reached just below major flood stage in the early morning hours, when high water was expected to reach properties on Randall Street, Foundry Street and Route 2 crossing Thatcher Brook, and flood Rowe Field, along with low-lying parking lots at the Waterbury State Office Complex. In Richmond, Bridge Street near the Round Church and the public park were expected to flood as well.



The Mad River near Moretown reached major flood stageearly Thursday morning, when several feet of water were expected to cover Route 100 in Moretown and sections of Route 100B.



The Wells River reached moderate flood stage early this morning, when water was expected to reach Routes 302 in Groton, South Ryegate, and Wells River.

Some scattered showers should move through the area throughout the day, but it shouldn’t make flooding worse. More widespread rains are expected early next week, which could cause more flooding.

Safety and resources

Important safety information:



Shelters are open in Barre (Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill) and Williamstown (Middle/High school, 120 Hebert Rd.).

Respect road closures and do not attempt to drive or walk across flooded areas.

Rivers are running fast and contain debris. They are unsafe for swimming and recreation.

Links to key resources:



This is a developing story and will be updated.

Samantha Watson contributed reporting.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.