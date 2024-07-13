'I am disgusted and horrified': Mass. leaders react as details emerge of shooting at Trump rally

Massachusetts leaders condemned "political violence" after news broke that former President Donald Trump was targeted by a shooter during a rally Saturday evening in Pennsylvania. Trump said he was shot in the ear.

According to the Secret Service, the suspected shooter and a rally attendee are dead and two others are in critical condition.

In a statement posted to its social media channels, the leaders of the Massachusetts Republican Party offered their "deepest and sincerest prayers to President Trump, his family, and the United States of America."

"Like every American, we are outraged, horrified, and deeply concerned," said party chair Amy Carnevale and national committee representatives Ron Kaufman and Janet Fogarty. "Whether Democrat or Republican, despite our differences, we all desire peace and prosperity for our nation. Political violence is intolerable, and we must unify as a nation to condemn this horrible incident."

Before the extent of the injuries were clear, members of Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation posted their reactions to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Political violence is wrong and I condemn it," U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. "I hope everyone who attended the rally is ok and I am glad the former president is safe.

"Political violence in all forms is condemnable," U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said. "I am praying for the family of the victim of this shooting and grateful for the safety of the former President and the brave work of Secret Service on the scene."

"This type of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in America or our political system," U.S. Rep. Neal said. "My thoughts are with former President Trump, and I hope that everyone in Butler, PA is safe."

"There is no place for violence in our country or in our politics, against any political leader or political party. It is always unacceptable and wrong," U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern said. "Praying that everyone is okay."

Likewise, Gov. Maura Healey said political violence "has no place in this country."

"[A]ll Americans must condemn it. I’m grateful for the swift response from law enforcement. I’m relieved the former President appears to be safe and my thoughts are with all who were at today’s rally," Healey said in a statement on social media.

Massachusetts state Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, released a statement to the media Saturday night saying he was "glued to the television as the situation evolves."

“I am disgusted and horrified by what happened at tonight's rally — violence has no place in American politics," Velis said. "Many thoughts and prayers to the former president, the secret service, rally attendees, and their families. Simply heartbreaking.”

This story contains reporting from NPR and the NEPM newsroom.