Soccer legend Abby Wambach reflects on the most iconic goal of her career

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sports psychology for everyday life

Abby Wambach is a soccer legend—but at the 2011 World Cup, she had a lot to prove. She shares a play-by-play of her iconic goal against Brazil, and how it rallied a new fandom around women's soccer.

About Abby Wambach

Abby Wambach is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA World Cup Champion, and six-time winner of the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year award. She was the United States’ leading scorer in the 2007 and 2011 Women’s World Cup tournaments and the 2004 and 2012 Olympics.

Wambach is the author of several books, including Wolfpack: How to Come Together, Unleash Our Power, and Change the Game and Forward: A Memoir. She is also co-host of the podcast We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle.

She is a founder and part owner of Angel City FC, the first majority-female-owned soccer team in history, and is a member of the Board of Directors for the non-profit organization Together Rising.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Are athletes really getting faster, better, stronger?

Related TED Playlists: Sports

Related TED Talk: The math behind basketball's wildest moves

Related NPR Links

Sports - NPR

La última copa/The Last Cup

Soccer Star Abby Wambach Recommends 3 Reads On Sports And Leadership

Copyright 2024 NPR