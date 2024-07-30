© 2024 New England Public Media

Parts of Northeast Kingdom facing flash flooding

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published July 30, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT
A river runs over a gravel path in dim early morning light.
Lisa Schartner Call
/
Courtesy
Flooding at Severance Hill in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.

Updated at 9:27 a.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting life-threatening flooding in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, after 4 to 8 inches of overnight rainfall potentially set all-time records in some areas.

St. Johnsbury is under a flash flood emergency until 11:15 a.m.

Flash flood emergencies are rare and pose a severe threat to human life. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or an evacuation order.

Parts of Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties are also under a flash flood warning.

“The flash flooding overnight was a little more localized than we saw two or three weeks ago — however, it was locally just as severe,” said John Goff, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington.

A river runs across and through a section of paved road
Raven Crow
/
Courtesy
Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday morning. The Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury recorded 7.96 inches of rainfall, by far the highest on record.

“Reliable rainfall reports of 7 to 8 inches of rain have fallen in downtown St. Johnsbury, also in Morgan, Vermont — that was another hard hit area.”

Vermont Emergency Management sent swift water rescue teams to the area overnight and conducted approximately two dozen rescues, according to spokesman Mark Bosma.

As of 8:45 a.m., Vermont Emergency Management Director Eric Forand told Vermont Public swift water rescues were beginning to wind down, but the teams were on standby as the Passumpsic River continues to rise. The river is expected to crest later this afternoon just under 17 feet, which is moderate flood stage.

Several road closures are being reported across the Kingdom, including U.S. 2 and multiple spots of U.S. 5 in St. Johnsbury, parts of State Route 111 in Morgan and Route 114 in East Burke. Find up-to-date road info at New England 511. The flooding is active and more closures are expected.

Officials are urging residents to shelter in place.

"If you can, that's the best and safest way," Forand said. "As long as your house isn't in danger, please stay there. If you do have to go out, please do not drive in any standing water, you don't know what will be underneath the surface. And if you do need any help, please call 911 to get that assistance to you as quickly as possible."

About 200 households are without power right now, according to VT Outages.

Flooding has been concentrated over Caledonia and Essex counties in Vermont and northern Grafton County in New Hampshire. The Passumpsic River between St. Johnsbury and Barnet reached moderate flood stage early Tuesday morning and significant flood damage has been reported in East Burke and Lyndonville, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm air, which holds more moisture, is still in place over Vermont. Today, the National Weather Service says additional isolated storms and downpours could result in more flooding and strong winds this afternoon into evening in portions of Caledonia County and the Northeast Kingdom.

On Wednesday, a storm currently over the Great Lakes could bring more heavy downpours and flash flooding to the region.

Flood recovery resources

      Vermont Public Staff
